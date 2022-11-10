OPINION: Brandywell Pride and we've got the side - Derry Journal Editorial

The excitement is already palpable across the city, from the young red and white army troopers turning up at the school gates today in what will be a very special non-uniform day to the seasoned veterans who have travelled the length and breadth of Ireland with Derry City F.C. season after season.

You have to hand it to the squad and manager Ruaidhrí Higgins. They have not only delivered on the pitch this season, coming close to winning the league, but have also provided the city with a new generation of sporting heroes to add to the list of Derry City legends.

We have experienced some dark years with the pandemic and with the current costs crisis, but Derry have managed to raise the spirits of the growing legions of fans who have been packing out the reopened Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium at home games this season. There is no doubting the passion on the field or in the stands and it is brilliant to see so many young fans turning up for every game.

Councillor Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council pictured at the Brandywell Stadium ahead of this weekends FAI Cup Final when the Candy Strips travel to the Aviva Stadium to take on Shelbourne. Picture Martin McKeown. 07.11.22

But this one will be special. No doubt the atmosphere will be electric as the band strikes up and the fans gather by bus, car, train and plane at the Aviva stadium in what looks set to be a massive show of support. The players, Ruaidhrí and all the DCFC team deserve no less. Come on Derry!