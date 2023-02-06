10 ways show your Derry dog love this Valentine's Day

Lets face it, sometimes it’s easier to love the dog than it is to love a human and the pup will almost always be delighted with whatever you give them.
So, the ‘Journal’ has compiled a list of ways to show your four-legged love how much they really mean to you this Valentine’s Day – some of these won’t cost a penny either!
Remember to always make sure any products you give your pet are dog friendly and check with your vet if you are unsure.
1. Fill and freeze a treat dispenser
Treat dispensers are a great way to keep your dog occupied and encourage healthy habits. They can be filled with natural yoghurt, carrots, blueberries, strawberries and a host of other healthy foods for your pup to enjoy. You can also cut the top and seeds from a bell pepper and fill that for an even healthier alternative. Always supervise your dog with treat dispensers in case of choking.
Photo: Uschi - stock.adobe.com
2. A good old fashioned walk
Why not take the dog for a good old fashioned walk about town or, even better, head to your nearest beach, woodland or park. Derry has plenty of beaches on our doorstep and parks like St Columb's Park, pictured, Brooke Park and Top of the Hill Park, there's loads of places to get exploring and let your dog use their nose. Even better, they'll be exhausted when they come home! DER2120GS – 010
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Brain games
You can get brain games and puzzles of all shapes and sizes for dogs these days and they're great for mental stimulation for your pup. Brain games burn loads the dog's energy too so they'll be knackered after having a go. Make sure and supervise the dog with their puzzle at all times. For a cheaper alternative, you can play hide and seek with treats or the dogs favourite toy by making the dog stay in bed and hiding something around the house before telling them to go find it. Start off easy by hiding the treat in an easy-to-find place and gradually increase the difficulty.
Photo: Lenti Hill - stock.adobe.com
4. Teach your dog a new trick!
Turns out you can teach your dog a new trick so why not spend some time bonding this Valentine's Day by teaching your dog something new or polishing an old trick. From sit to spin, there's never enough tricks a dog can learn and the internet is full of tutorials on how you can teach them. Alternatively, take your dog outside and practice their old tricks to see how well they get on in an environment with more distractions. Whatever you do, keep it fun, simple and short - you don't want you or the dog getting frustrated.
Photo: Christian Müller