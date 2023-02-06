10 ways show your Derry dog love this Valentine's Day

4 . Teach your dog a new trick!

Turns out you can teach your dog a new trick so why not spend some time bonding this Valentine's Day by teaching your dog something new or polishing an old trick. From sit to spin, there's never enough tricks a dog can learn and the internet is full of tutorials on how you can teach them. Alternatively, take your dog outside and practice their old tricks to see how well they get on in an environment with more distractions. Whatever you do, keep it fun, simple and short - you don't want you or the dog getting frustrated.

Photo: Christian Müller