Andrew Muir: My favourite animals are sheep...I got real understanding at Clement Lynch’s farm in Park

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Nov 2024, 17:26 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 17:27 BST

Andrew Muir’s favourite farm animals are sheep and the farming minister has admitted particularly enjoying a visit to Clement Lynch’s farm in Park earlier this year.

We heard of Mr. Muir’s love for our ovine cousins straight from the horse’s mouth at the Assembly.

“At the outset, I would like to make one confession, which is that my favourite farmed animals are sheep. I am very fond of them, so I am very happy to speak on the issue. That is not to say that I do not love other farmed animals; I love all farmed animals equally, but I have particular fondness for sheep," he said during a discussion of the challenges faced by upland sheep farmers at Stormont.

One hill farmer is the aforementioned Mr. Lynch, who raises sheep down below the twin peaks of Sawel and Dart south of Park.

Andrew Muir's favourite farm animals are sheep and the farming minister has admitted particularly enjoying a visit to Clement Lynch's farm in Park earlier this year.
Andrew Muir’s favourite farm animals are sheep and the farming minister has admitted particularly enjoying a visit to Clement Lynch’s farm in Park earlier this year.

"On taking up ministerial office, one of the first farms that I visited was Clement Lynch's farm up near Park in County Derry/Londonderry. He gave me a real first-hand understanding of the issues that are associated with sheep farming in Northern Ireland.

"I really appreciated the warm welcome that he gave me and my officials,” said the minister of Mr. Lynch, who is the Ulster Farmers’ Union hill farming vice-chair.

The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs acknowledged the huge contribution sheep farming makes in rural communities.

Park sheep farmer Clement LynchPark sheep farmer Clement Lynch
Park sheep farmer Clement Lynch

"While relatively small in comparison with other sectors, such as dairy or beef, sheep farming contributes to the livelihood of 37% of NI farm businesses. It also contributes to the wider rural economy through the demand for specialist contractors and auxiliary services,” he said.

