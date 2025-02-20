Seamus McVeigh from Moville pictured with a friend at the Apex (Ireland) tenant celebration event in An Grianan Hotel.

Apex Housing Association (Ireland) recently held a celebration event to acknowledge the contribution of local tenants and communities in County Donegal, with people from people from Carndonagh, Convoy, Letterkenny and Moville in attendance.

At the event, which was held in An Grianan Hotel in Burt, Apex board member Julian Theseira, spoke about the importance of tenant engagement and the organisation’s ambition to have an Apex tenant join the board of management.

Those present took part in a community consultation and were treated to a three-course lunch and music from John Harley.

Apex (Ireland), based in Letterkenny, provides over 200 homes across County Donegal. A not-for-profit housing association, led by a voluntary board of management, the organisation works to social enterprise principles and is a registered charity. Speaking at the event, Julian Theseira, said: “I’m delighted to be here and to see so many people from Apex communities sharing their experiences to help us improve the services we deliver. Today’s community consultation is an important exercise, helping us to hear directly from our tenants on how we can better engage with them. Our aim is to have a tenant representative on the Apex board in the future, ensuring the tenant voice is heard at the very highest level.”

Robin Crowley from Letterkenny speaking with Housing Manager, Eilish Doherty, during the community consultation at the Apex (Ireland) event.

If you live in an Apex community and would like to get more involved in making it a great place to live and having your say on Apex services, please contact the tenant engagement team at Apex (Ireland) on 074 915 8036 or email [email protected].