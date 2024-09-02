Archbishop Martin says relics of St. Bernadette in Derry will bring ‘hope, joy and inspiration’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The opportunity to venerate Saint Bernadette’s relics in Ireland ‘will be a source of hope, great joy and inspiration’, Archbishop Martin has said.

He was speaking ahead of the arrival of the relics of the Pyrenean saint in Ireland in September and October.

"The pilgrimage around Ireland of Saint Bernadette’s relics will be a source of hope, great joy and inspiration, especially for the many people of Ireland who have travelled to Lourdes over the years and for the dedicated groups across the island who work all year round to plan pilgrimages at parish and diocesan level.

"Of course Lourdes is synonymous with care and love for sick and disabled persons, and is a special sanctuary for those who struggle with worries or decisions of one kind or another.

The grotto at St. Eugene's Cathedral that was erected in 1928 in memory of Bishop Charles McHugh, who inaugurated the first Irish National Pilgrimage to Lourdes in 1912.

"The relics of Saint Bernadette remind us of Lourdes as a place of prayer and compassion for the sick and vulnerable.

"Over generations, Irish people of all ages have volunteered to help in various ways in Lourdes and have been uplifted themselves by the experience of serving and caring,” said the Archbishop.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland said that in welcoming the relics, ‘faith communities around the country will pray in the “spirit of Lourdes” and come to know the message of Our Lady, a message of enduring relevance for us today’.

Archbishop Eamon Martin

"Saint Bernadette once wrote: 'One who loves does not notice her trials; or perhaps more accurately, she is able to love them. I shall do everything for Heaven, my true home. There I shall find my Mother in all the splendour of her glory. I shall delight with her in the joy of Jesus himself in perfect safety.'

"Together with my brother Bishops in Ireland, I look forward to welcoming the relics of Saint Bernadette to all parts of the island. I encourage you to take the opportunity to encounter the beautiful and inspiring person that Saint Bernadette was, and to hear the powerful message she was able to convey to the world from Our Lady.

"Please pray also that many gifts and graces will be granted during this pilgrimage," Archbishop Martin said.