Avant-garde cabaret artist David Hoyle bringing new show to Foyle Pride 2023

David is the original performance avalanche – an all-singing, all-raging bona-fide performance legend. He has appeared in his own Channel 4 TV series, in films and on-stages worldwide.

Shá Gillespie, who is organising the event, said: “We are delighted to welcome David back to Derry for our 30th anniversary celebrations. Kicking off the night will be Abby Oliveira, a writer, performer, lyricist, and theatre maker based in Derry.

"She has been a spoken-word artist for several millennia. For the past few years she has been doing a lot of collaborative work in that capacity; working with musicians, photographers, street theatre companies, actors etc.”

David Hoyle will perform at Sandino's during Foyle Pride 2023

Also performing is Gerry Potter – who was the originator of the so-called 'gingham diva', Chloe Poems, back in the 1980s.

Gerry wears his sometimes controversial voice on his anarcho-socialist sleeve. An unafraid performance poet in love with the domestic/fantastic of both art and life.

Donegal singer songwriter George Houston started his music career in September 2020 with his debut single ‘Boo F*****g Hoo’.

George Houston

Since it's release the artist has recorded two studio albums cementing his distinctive sound with brooding vocals, airy harmonies and candid lyrics. Described as an act well beyond his years, George is praised for his timeless song-writing and ability to connect.

The event takes place on Friday, August 25 in Sandino’s main room. Doors are at 7pm. Tickets are £10 on the door or online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derry/Sandinos/David-Hoyle----A-Cabaret-Spectacular/36382352/?fbclid=IwAR2jQceDMPeB5Q0qPulSE02zFpwfSI9cl7MG69wpeGjf-M9J1COweYY4mew