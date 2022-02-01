Bloody Sunday 50: Eamonn McCann says Black and Tans were born again in Derry on Bloody Sunday

Eamonn McCann, taking to the podium, said he had been fearful of a poor turnout given the horrendous weather conditions. He said he was amazed at how many people had taken part.

“The end result is that we are all here. We kept right on till the end of the road and we will, in relation to Bloody Sunday, and the other roads that we have to travel.”

Eamonn McCann addressing the Bloody Sunday rally at the weekend.

He also turned his thoughts and recollections back to that day of mass murder in 1972.

“It’s normal and natural on an occasion like this for people to remember where they were and what they were doing at the beginning of the Bloody Sunday shooting.

“One thing I can remember is that just as you heard the crack-crack of the rifles for the first time from the bottom of the street, there was a platform here - right here where we are speaking now - and Bernadette was on the platform too. I was walking from where the high flats used to be over towards here - about 50 yards from where I am now. I heard Bernadette beginning to speak.

"She was to be the first speaker. I heard that soprano Tyrone accent, that sing-song voice, beginning to speak. People began to hurry to reach the platform and she was interrupted by the bullets of the Parachute Regiment.

“I’m delighted that I’ve been around for long enough to hear her come back and finish her speech 50 years later.”

Mr. McCann spoke of the huge impact the massacre has had on Derry. But he also placed it in its national and international context.

“What happened on Bloody Sunday was a Derry event. It has defined Derry over the subsequent years. All the major political disputes and splits in Derry have really reflected attitudes and reactions to Bloody Sunday but it is not just a Derry event.

“It is also an Irish event in the trajectory of history and Irish politics and Irish struggle down through the years and the massacres and atrocities visited upon Irish people that stood up for themselves and stood up for future generations as they looked forward. Bloody Sunday represents all that.