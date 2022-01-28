Bloody Sunday: Dates and times as Derry marks 50th anniversary

The annual event is one of several taking place as part of the Bloody Sunday Trust’s 50th anniversary programme, with the annual Mass,public events, lectures, film screenings and exhibitions also taking place. Online events can be watched via the Museum of Free Derry’s Facebook Page and via the website www.bloodysunday50.comTODAY (FRIDAY)

Fourteen Silenced Bells For Derry, Museum of Free Derry

Artist Greag Mac a’ tSaoir, whose work deals, for the most part, with themes of loss, injustice and empathy, will unveil his artwork dedicated to the fourteen people who died on Bloody Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relatives and locals pictured at the annual service at the Bloody Sunday Memorial, Rossville Street at a previous commemoration. DER0620GS - 009

7.30PM Bloody Sunday Anniversary Mass and Exhibition

At St Mary’s Church in Creggan, All are welcome to attend the Mass.

Racism and the Far Right in Ireland Today - Online Event

A discussion with Shane O’Curry, Director of the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) and other activists from INAR on the dangers posed by far right groups in Ireland. With MariaElena Costa Sa, Nedson Ng’oma and Patricia Munatsi.

SATURDAY

12PM Film - Ultraviolence, The Nerve Centre

A film about resistance to state violence.

1PM From Civil Rights To Language Rights (Ó CHEARTA SIBHIALTA GO CEARTA TEANGA), Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin

Personal accounts of Bloody Sunday – from recollections of the day itself and how it impacted on the city, to later Irish language developments in Derry and elsewhere with Gearóid Ó hÉara, Mary Delargy and Donncha MacNiallais, with simultaneous translation into English. Comments and opinions from the viewers welcome. Event via Zoom. Details to join at www.bloodysunday50.com3PM Annual Bloody Sunday Lecture, The Guildhall

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to deliver lecture.

4PM Film Screening: Beyond the Barricades. The Nerve Centre

It’s 1969 and best friends Cal and Machus try to make sense of the surreal world of The Battle of the Bogside. Q & A with writer Micheal Kerrigan afterwards.

7.30PM Damien Dempsey and Special Guests, The Millennium Forum

Featuring Jeannette Hutton, Joe Driscoll. Tickets £17.50

SUNDAY

9.15AM Families’ Walk of Remembrance, Creggan shops

Bloody Sunday family members gather to walk the route in an act of remembrance for the 50th anniversary.

11AM Annual Memorial Service, Bloody Sunday Monument

Annual wreath-laying ceremony and memorial where An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will join the families to lay a wreath.

12.30PM 50th Anniversary Fian Gerald Donaghey, Lecky Road Monument

To mark the 50th Anniversary the Bogside and Brandywell Monument Committee will be holding a commemoration for Fian Gerald Donaghey at the monument, opposite Gasyard.

4PM Beyond the Silence, Guildhall Square

Special public event to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. This event will feature words, music and light paying tribute to the victims of Bloody Sunday. Due to restrictions, this event will be ticketed and a place can be booked, or watched on the livestream, at www.bloodysunday50.com/live-events8PM The White Handkerchief, The Guildhall

The Playhouse will be premiering their new production The White Handkerchief, an ‘elegy’ to those who died on Bloody Sunday.

8PM Gary Óg, Kelly’s Men, Luke McLaughlin, Sandinos.

Entrance £10 The Bloody Sunday Trust in association with Derry Republican Graves presents Gary Óg, Kelly’s Men and Luke McLaughlin.

Jeremy Corbyn at Guildhall and Rath Mor

The 2022 Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture will be delivered at Derry’s Guildhall by the former leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn, MP for Islington North in London, has been a tireless supporter of justice issues relating to Bloody Sunday – including the campaign for a new inquiry to overturn the discredited Widgery findings.

Mr Corbyn will deliver his lecture in Derry’s Guildhall, on Saturday 29th January at 3pm. It will be live-streamed via bloodysunday50.com.

As part of the BSMC programme meanwhile, Mr Corbyn will speak with Eamonn McCann at Rath Mor today (Friday) at 3.30pm. This event will be live-streamed via rathmor.com/liveevents/BSMC march and rally on Sunday

As part of a separate programme of events, The Bloody Sunday March Committee (BSMC) are inviting people who attended the march 50 years ago to a ‘We Were There’ photograph 50 years on.

The photograph will be taken in Creggan this Sunday, January 30, ahead of a march for ‘truth, justice and accountability’ in memory of those who lost their lives on that day in Derry 1972.

Those wishing to attend are asked to gather for 2.30pm at Creggan shops. Afterwards Eamonn McCann and Bernadette McAliskey will address those gathered at a rally at Free Derry Corner, with MEP Clare Daly also speaking.

Film screening Jimmy McGovern;s ‘Bloody Sunday’