‘Bridgil’ for Gaza in Buncrana and four other Donegal locations on Friday

There will be a ‘Bridgil’ for Gaza at Cockhill Bridge in Buncrana on Friday, May 31, alongside vigils in four other Donegal locations and in Derry.

The Bridge Vigils are part of a nationwide protest that is calling on Ireland to impose sanctions on Israel to end its war on Gaza that has resulted in over 36,000 deaths.

The ‘Bridgils’ will be held at Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Falcarragh, Crolly and Buncrana.

The protests at over 60 locations in every county around the island of Ireland occur as Ireland has formally recognised the State of Palestine. Fadl Mustapha, co-chair of the Donegal Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign said, “Ireland recognising Palestine is most welcome and is an important diplomatic step. However, Israel has been ignoring all diplomatic efforts and has been ignoring the United Nations and the International Court of Justice. Words and diplomacy are simply not working and Israel continues to slaughter innocent children, women and men. This is why it is time that Ireland and the EU imposed political and economic sanctions on Israel. This is what it took with South Africa to bring about the end of apartheid.”

Crowds at a rally in Derry.

He urged the public to come along and show solidarity with Palestine at one of the vigils.

The “Bridgils” are taking place on Friday 31 May at: Cockhill Bridge, Buncrana at 4:30 pm; Port Bridge, Letterkenny at 5 pm; Eske Bridge, Donegal Town at 4:30pm; Crolly Bridge, Gaoth Dobhair at 6 pm; and Falcarragh Bray at 7 pm.