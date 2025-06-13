Brooklyn 99 comedy star Joe Lo Truglio aka Detective Charles Boyle pays surprise visit Derry restaurant
The American star, who has also appeared in comedy favourites such as Superbad, Pitch Perfect, and I Love You, Man, is currently in Ireland visiting family.
During his stop at The Bentley, Joe took the time to chat with both staff and customers, making the night even more memorable for everyone in the building.
“Joe was incredibly warm and generous with his time,” said one team member. “We’ve all seen him in so many shows and films over the years — it was a surreal moment for us all, but he couldn’t have been friendlier.”
Mr. Lo Truglio’s visit adds to the venue’s growing list of notable guests — and has certainly given the staff a story to tell.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.