City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2023 highlights

The City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival took place on the May bank holiday weekend and saw hundreds of people take to the streets of Derry join the festivities.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 1st May 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 11:29 BST

The festival invited some of the best jazz bands and performers to take over bars, restaurants and outdoor spaces across the city. The sun shone on Saturday as a host of different bands joined forces to perform on their way down Shipquay Street in the DLD Second Line Parade.

See more pictures of the Jass festival here and here.

Dancing in the sunshine in Guildhall Square during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 02Dancing in the sunshine in Guildhall Square during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 02
Dancing in the sunshine in Guildhall Square during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 02
