City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2023 highlights
The City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival took place on the May bank holiday weekend and saw hundreds of people take to the streets of Derry join the festivities.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 1st May 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 11:29 BST
The festival invited some of the best jazz bands and performers to take over bars, restaurants and outdoor spaces across the city. The sun shone on Saturday as a host of different bands joined forces to perform on their way down Shipquay Street in the DLD Second Line Parade.