Beginning on Thursday, April 18 and finishing on Sunday, April 21, there are a host of events for all to enjoy.

The County Derry Fleadh returns to the city for the first time physically, since the virtual versions during the Covid lockdowns. And Co-Chairperson of the event Angela Harkin is in no doubt that it will be a fabulous event.

“As you are aware, we have a fantastic array of events during our fleadh. And, I have no doubt that our city and our community will be alive with the sounds of our music, language, and dancing”.

Included in the picture from the launch of Fleadh Mhór Dhoire at Studio 2 are Co-chairs of the event Angela Harkin and Ollie Green, Brendan Molloy, County Derry Chair of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Councillor Patricia Logue, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Bishop of Derry, Dr Dónal McKeown, members of the organising committee and young musicians from CCÉ Baile na gCailleach. Picture courtesy of Tom Heaney – nwpresspics.com

County Derry Chair of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, Brendan Molloy added: “It seems like no time at all since we were in Dungiven at our last wonderful County Fleadh.

"I’d like to thank our host branch, CCE Baile na gCallieach for agreeing to host the 2024 event and I know they have been working tirelessly to make sure that the standards we have come top expect from our county showcase are not only met but exceeded.

“There are more than 50 competitions that will take place at St Brigid’s College and Studio on the last two days of the fleadh. The age groups begin with under nine’s and run to senior level, that’s aged 18 and over.

“Those are two packed days of entertainment for the public, but our musicians will be looking to succeed and to qualify for the Ulster Fleadh in Dromore and ultimately, the All Ireland Fleadh in Wexford in August”.

Angela Harkin from host branch CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, Co-Chair of the organising committee speaking at the launch of Fleadh Mhór Dhoire at Studio 2. Picture courtesy of Tom Heaney – nwpresspics.com

Ms. Harkin added: “This is a celebration of our culture that has been handed down generation after generation. And I want to acknowledge the fleadh committee and indeed our generous sponsors, without whom the event could not have taken place. I hope that everyone has a great time, no matter what events they choose to attend”.

Oliver Green, Co-Chairperson of the fleadh committee concluded: “Irish culture as a whole is very unique, intricate, and unquestionably interesting.

"With many aspects of Irish heritage, traditions, and culture; music, song, dance, and verse are to be celebrated to the fullest during this event over four days. I have been delighted to work with so many wonderful and dedicated people whose passion and love of Irish music is truly and inspiration”.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue addressing the audience at the launch of Fleadh Mhór Dhoire at Studio 2. Picture courtesy of Tom Heaney – nwpresspics.com

List of main events:

Thursday 18 April – Session Mhor at Studio 2: 8.00pm – 11.00 pm

Friday 19 April – Sean-Nos Singing and Storytelling at Studio: 8.00pm – 11.00 pm

Saturday 20 April – Fleadh competitions at St Brigid’s College, Carnhill

Sunday 21 April – Fleadh competitions at Studio 2

Sunday 21 April – Studio 2 at 2.00pm Ceili Competitions

Sunday 21 April – Session Ceol at the Cosh Bar: 3.00 pm – 7.00pm

Sunday 21 April – Ceili Mor in the Guidlhall starting at 8.00pm