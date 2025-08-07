Colourful D:Ream mural next to Peter Cunnah’s childhood home granted Listed Building consent

A proposal to paint a mural of D:Ream frontman Peter Cunnah on a gable wall next door to his childhood home has been granted Listed Building consent.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning authorities have given the green light for the mural to adorn 48 Clarendon Street.

The Derry pop and dance legend – best known for his 1990s hit record ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ – grew up next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen McLaughlin recently applied for permission for the large scale artwork.

On left, an artist's impression of the colourful proposed mural features Peter Cunnah looking upwards in profile alongside the image of an upright acoustic guitar with the legend ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ underneath and, on right, the man himself.

A design and access statement noted: “The mural celebrates the city’s musical and cultural heritage while contributing to the positive regeneration of the Clarendon Street Conservation Area. Peter Cunnah’s former home forms a significant link to Derry’s contemporary cultural identity.

“He began his musical journey from [46 Clarendon Street], forming his early band Tie the Boy in the attic of the home.”

Tie the Boy were a fixture of the Derry music scene in the 1980s and featured Cunnah alongside Kevin Williams, Tim Hegarty and Gerry Diver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mural is a tribute to that origin story and the inspirational message carried by his music, most notably, ‘Things Can Only Get Better’.

“The proposal follows a broader tradition of murals in Derry that celebrate cultural milestones, such as those of Derry Girls and The Undertones, which have significantly increased visitor engagement and civic pride.

“The mural responds directly to the site’s cultural significance, echoing Peter Cunnah’s musical message of hope,” the design and access statement says.

On August 1 Listed Building consent to proceed with the mural was granted on condition work commence within five years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunnah shot to stardom thirty years ago with their most famous record ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ spending four weeks at number one in January 1994 following D:Ream’s support slot on a Take That tour of the UK.

Among his bandmates were co-founder Al Mackenzie and the astronomer Brian Cox.

The tune enjoyed a curious afterlife as the theme tune for the British Labour party’s 1997 General Election campaign and an anthem of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, however, Cunnah and Mackenzie said they would not permit the record to be used by any political campaigns in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the height of the band’s stardom the late broadcaster Terry Wogan was among the visitors to Cunnah’s Clarendon Street home.

The colourful mural features Cunnah looking upwards in profile alongside the image of an upright acoustic guitar with the legend ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ underneath.

Once completed it will be a prominent landmark on the Northland Road – one of the main thoroughfares connecting the city centre and Bogside with Derry’s northern suburbs.

Gravity Architects, in planning documents submitted in support of the plans, note: "The mural introduces colour and narrative without interrupting or damaging fabric or features of heritage value.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add: “The proposal contributes positively to the streetscape by animating an otherwise blank façade.

"The mural’s visibility from public thoroughfares ensures it becomes an accessible cultural landmark, contributing to wayfinding, orientation, and a more welcoming street environment.

"In doing so, the project reclaims underutilised vertical space and reinforces the civic role of art in shaping inclusive, dynamic public environments - in line with contemporary placemaking principles.”