Councillors praise Micheál Kerrigan as civil rights activist prepares for role as Grand Marshall of Dublin Pride 2023

The life long Derry gay rights activist was hailed during the Council’s Audit, Assurance and Risk Committee meeting on Monday.

The Committee Chair, Colr. Shaun Harkin noted: “Micheál Kerrigan is going to be the Grand Marshall for Dublin Pride this Saturday and the reason why he is going to be the Grand Marshall this Saturday is because 50 years ago in Dublin at Trinity, Micheál was one of the founders of the sexual liberation movement that was founded in Trinity in October 1973.”

Colr. Harkin explained how the movement held ‘the first gay disco in Ireland’ and also organised the first rallies and demonstrations, ‘challenging the Irish government on its homosexuality laws at the time’.

“For the last 50 years I can say that Micheál has been a relentless campaigner for gay and LGBT rights and for social justice in general and I think it is right that we as a council acknowledge this honour that has been bestowed on him, that he is going to be leading Pride in Dublin on Saturday.

"And again, Micheál has made a huge contribution here in Derry but I think it goes well beyond that, I think it goes right across the island and also internationally.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson concurred: “In relation to Micheál, he is another son of this city who is stepping forward and playing a leading role in our capital city.

"Someone who again has faced down discrimination for many years. It is something that people of this city have become renowned for and it is only right that we as a council recognise that.”

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said she wished to be associated with all the positive commentary while UUP Alderman Ryan McCready said he also wished to ‘absolutely fully endorse’ the remarks.