Culture Night in Derry set to be a night to remember

Culture Night, or Oíche Chultúir, is an all-Ireland event, celebrating culture and arts in a host of free events. This years theme is ‘One Night for All’ and Derry’s events will showcase the wealth of culture and heritage in the city that everyone can enjoy.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “We have an international and well deserved reputation as a Festival City and that is thanks to the amazing creative talents of local people and our many artists and arts, cultural and community organisations who have embraced our history, pride and sense of place and combined it with our rich diversity and unique sense of humour and identity.

“Culture Night provides us with a wonderful opportunity for audiences, young and old, to explore our cultural venue and experience something new and different - and it’s free.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured launching Culture Night 2022. The event happens Friday, September 23 from 5pm- late in arts and cultural venues across Derry and Strabane. Included are young skateboarders Lawrence Kearney and Tommy Hanly and young people from Our Space who will run 'Thunder In The Square' an outdoor skateboarding and music event on Guildhall Square as part of the festival. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)

“I’d like to congratulate the cultural community on presenting such a diverse and exciting programme and look forward to getting out and about on Culture Night to experience some of the events that are happening.”

“Audiences are invited to relax in one venue or move around, there are lots of short sessions and drop in any time events so audiences can take in lots of different wonderful things over the evening.

“The programme has been tailor made to enable people to have a really enjoyable evening of entertainment visiting a number of venues and experiencing lots of different types of cultural projects for free.”

The Culture Night programme is entirely organised by arts and cultural organisations with support from Derry City and Strabane District Council. Among the many highlights of this year’s programme include a take-over of Guildhall Square by the hugely talented YES and Our Streets groups.

Clare from Our Streets said: “Our members are delighted to be taking part in Culture Night and to have the opportunity to showcase their talents and interests.

“Together we have planned a celebration of youth culture featuring a portable skate park, music stage featuring local young musicians and a safe space for young people to come together.

“We very much hope families and young people will come along to support, enjoy and have a go!”

Details of all events are featured on the website and with over 50 events happening across the Council area. The website also offers a handy tool to help you plan your own trail to best suit you and your friends and family’s time, interests and curiosities!