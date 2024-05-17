Dana ‘humbled’ to be made Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great by Pope Francis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dana has been made a Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great by Pope Francis.

The Derry singer and former Eurovision Song Contest winner received the honour from the Bishop of Galway and Clonfert Michael Duignan at the Church of the Assumption and St. James. in Claregalway, Co. Galway, on Thursday evening.

Previous recipients of the award, which is very rarely bestowed, include the late John Hume, Tom McGinley and Thomas Coulter.

Dana – Rosemary Scallon – is only the 14th Dame to have ever received the honour in Ireland.

Dana with, from left, Bishop Michael Duignan, her husband Damien, with John McCaffery, President of the Irish Association of Papal Orders

The ‘All Kinds of Everything’ singer said: “Winning Eurovision in 1970 started my public life and career.

“I am humbled to receive this award from Pope Francis. We celebrated this in our local Church with family and friends we have grown to know over the years and who have made us feel so welcome.

"I feel honoured to receive this and I share it with so many wonderful people who have inspired and supported me in my life.”

She said it was a particular honour to be conferred the award amongst her friends and family.

"I wanted to receive it surrounded by my husband, children, family, and friends and my parish family of Claregalway.

"I'm very grateful to our Bishop Michael Duignan and our parish priest Fr. Ian O'Neil, for making this possible.