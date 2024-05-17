Dana ‘humbled’ to be made Dame of the Order of St. Gregory the Great by Pope Francis
The Derry singer and former Eurovision Song Contest winner received the honour from the Bishop of Galway and Clonfert Michael Duignan at the Church of the Assumption and St. James. in Claregalway, Co. Galway, on Thursday evening.
Previous recipients of the award, which is very rarely bestowed, include the late John Hume, Tom McGinley and Thomas Coulter.
Dana – Rosemary Scallon – is only the 14th Dame to have ever received the honour in Ireland.
The ‘All Kinds of Everything’ singer said: “Winning Eurovision in 1970 started my public life and career.
“I am humbled to receive this award from Pope Francis. We celebrated this in our local Church with family and friends we have grown to know over the years and who have made us feel so welcome.
"I feel honoured to receive this and I share it with so many wonderful people who have inspired and supported me in my life.”
She said it was a particular honour to be conferred the award amongst her friends and family.
"I wanted to receive it surrounded by my husband, children, family, and friends and my parish family of Claregalway.
"I'm very grateful to our Bishop Michael Duignan and our parish priest Fr. Ian O'Neil, for making this possible.
"I am told that there are very few women who have received this honour and again, I accept it and share it with the incredible women who have inspired me in my life, beginning with my own mother. She would have enjoyed this investiture so much.”
