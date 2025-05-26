Delargy welcomes progress towards consultation on student nursing bursaries

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed progress towards a public consultation on the suitability of student bursaries.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foyle MLA wrote to the Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, voicing concern around the financial support to students on nursing, midwifery and related courses.

Mr. Delargy and Councillor Sandra Duffy have been working on this issue for some time and the Foyle MLA said it was positive to receive confirmation from the Health Minister that a public consultation will begin in the coming months to determine the suitability of the current bursary provision, and how it supports students studying now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nursing and allied health professional students struggle to study and live on their bursary," said Sinn Féin's Skills and Enterprise spokesperson.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

"These students go on to form the backbone of our NHS and work on lengthy full time placements within our Trusts while completing their training.

"The bursaries from the Department of Health haven’t kept pace with the rising cost of living and inflationary pressures which students face in 2025.

"We will continue to work with the Department of Health to put forward the case for an increase in student nursing bursaries to support those who dedicate their working life to supporting patients in our hospitals, GP practices and across society."