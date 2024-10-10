Derry band Parker starts its own record label to help produce more physical music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local musician, Dylan Bradley, from the band Parker, has launched a new avenue for Derry and North West artists.

Dylan has started his own record label, titled ‘Three Mile Records’ with the aim to help local musicians to get their music out there in a physical format, such as vinyl and CD.

We had a chat with Dylan about his new venture. He said: “Three Mile Records originally started for Parker to release our debut album but that at the time, that is all we did. The idea now is to release other bands' music.

“Since I was like 16 or 17, I've been obsessed with the American ’80s hardcore scene, like punk music, loads of bands had their own record labels, they put out their own music and then their mates’ music. It really influenced me to have a proper old school record label, that's your own, you can use it to put out your own bands music.”

Left to Right: Eoghan Donegan, Dylan Bradley, Michael Brown.

Dylan continued: “This is purely about getting the art out there, the only thing we are doing is putting out records. If there is a record that we love and we want to hear it on vinyl or on CD, we want to get it out there and help the band. It's not necessarily an easy thing to do, so this is an artistic pursuit, it's about getting music onto a physical copy and getting into people's record players and CD players.

“I am obsessed with vinyl, I think it is the best format for music and I want other people to experience that as well.”

Dylan explained the title of his record label: “I am from a place called Drumahoe, which is three miles from the city centre and two of my favourite record labels are called Extra Mile and Third Man, so it's kind of a merger of that plus a personal influence.”

The Parker lead man teased that the label already has a record pressed and ready to release but he wouldn't spill on who it was. He said: “It's all really exciting, I think people are going to like it, especially people who were going to gigs in Derry, pre-covid. We have a record pressed, ready to go.”

Dylan described what it was like to release an album for his band Parker, compared to working for another band. He said: “Whenever you are releasing your own music, it's all on you, in some ways it's harder, cause you are your own boss so it's easier to procrastinate. Whenever you are working with somebody else's band, this is their thing, they need to get this, this is for them, they need this done now. In some ways it's easier to work and slightly less stressful. I think it's easier to be confident in other people's music. With this record I'm working on, objectively as a fan I know that it is great.”

Lastly, Dylan said: “This is completely a passion project, not just a whim, it's something I'm going to give a good go at, trying to keep it DIY and old school.”

Three Mile Records Social media can be found at: https://www.instagram.com/threemilerecordz/

