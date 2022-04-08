Derry Girls Season 3 premiere 2022 : Saoirse (Erin) and Jamie-Lee (Michelle) speak of excitement

It was a family affair for both ladies, who play fan favourites Erin Quinn and Michelle Mallon in the hit Channel 4 / Hatrick show, as many of their loved ones were in attendance.

There was a gorgeous moment when Saoirse-Monica stopped mid-interview to give her beaming and obviously very proud granny a hug.

Both actresses spoke of how proud they were to be able to portray Derry and its community through their characters.

Saoirse Monica Jackson (Erin) and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle) at the Season 3 premiere of Derry Girls. (PIcture: Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal)

Jamie-Lee said: “I’m really proud. Obviously we’re really lucky we got the parts in the first place, but the fact it has been received so well and is such an honest portrayal of the Derry community and Derry families is something I’m really proud of.

“ I’m really glad we have that honesty out to the world of who we are.”

Saoirse Monica added: “What an experience as well to have your work premiered and your family can come.

“It’s only down the road and I’ll probably never have that again in my career and it’s something I’ll really cherish.”

(L-R) Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland)

Both of the actresses admitted they will miss the characters of Erin and Michelle.

Saoirse Monica said: “The sort of freedom and scope of playing a teenager is just endless and I think I’ll miss Erin always.”

Jamie-Lee agreed and said the show ‘changed the game’ for them.

“Of course it gave us our careers at the level we’re at. Obviously we were working actors before but it has just changed the game for us.

“And for a show that’s about our community to do that for us, you couldn’t have dreamed of it - it’s unbelievable.”

Those in attendance at the premiere were given a preview screening of the first two episodes of the new series.

While the Journal can’t give anything away, we can say that if you liked the first two series you haven’t seen anything yet. Series three has been most definitely worth the wait.

The first episode of Season 3 airs first on Channel 4 next Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9.15pm.