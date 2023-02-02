The author is relating how the rough seas off the Irish coast will keep the Vikings at bay, at least for this night…

The original Irish text:

‘Is acher ingáith innocht .

'Vikings Heading for Land' by Frank Dicksee.

fufuasna faircggae findḟolt

ni ágor réimm mora minn

dondláechraid lainn oua lothlind’

Translation:

‘Bitter is the wind tonight

It tosses the ocean’s white hair

Tonight I fear not the fierce warriors of Norway

Coursing on the Irish sea’.

Viking raids were commonplace along the coast of Ireland at the time.

Historians suggest monasteries were often prime targets for the invaders from the north due to the fact that they often held religious treasures and items which could be traded.

For more on the poem see: http://irisharchaeology.ie/2015/01/tonight-i-fear-not-the-vikings-an-early-irish-poem/