Derry Journal Poetry Corner 2: Tonight I Fear Not the Vikings - Anonymous
Here we have a short anonymous poem written by an Irish monk in the margins of an ancient manuscript in the 9th Century A.D. and translated by Kuno Meyer. The manuscript is currently in Switzerland.
The author is relating how the rough seas off the Irish coast will keep the Vikings at bay, at least for this night…
The original Irish text:
‘Is acher ingáith innocht .
fufuasna faircggae findḟolt
ni ágor réimm mora minn
dondláechraid lainn oua lothlind’
Translation:
‘Bitter is the wind tonight
It tosses the ocean’s white hair
Tonight I fear not the fierce warriors of Norway
Coursing on the Irish sea’.
Viking raids were commonplace along the coast of Ireland at the time.
Historians suggest monasteries were often prime targets for the invaders from the north due to the fact that they often held religious treasures and items which could be traded.
For more on the poem see: http://irisharchaeology.ie/2015/01/tonight-i-fear-not-the-vikings-an-early-irish-poem/
For more on the Vikings in Ireland read: https://www.derryjournal.com/retro/fear-and-loathing-derry-viking-age-1368067