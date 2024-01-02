Derry Journal Review of the Year 2023: June - Buzz at Ebrington, new mayor, compo as people buried in wrong graves

Gary McDonald, the manager of the new Ebrington Hotel, spoke of huge excitement as they prepared to welcome the first guests to the new 4-star deluxe accommodation in the city.

He told the ‘Journal’ there was a real buzz around the former military base at Ebrington as the final touches were put to the building.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of this project and to be leading such a talented team. The location is out of this world, and it is such a unique building with no expense spared on the design and fit out,” he said.

Elsewhere residents in Derry spoke of their horror after a deliberate fire was set beside a house in the latest in a spate of incidents which they said were the work of drugged up ‘hoodlums’.

The residents questioned whether someone would have to die before long promised security gate fencing was installed at a laneway to the rear of Lone Moor Road near its junction with Stanley's Walk.

The new Mayor of Derry and Strabane Patricia Logue was officially conferred with the chain of office at the Guildhall. She said she was incredibly honoured and that she would ‘continue to reach out the hand of friendship' in this 'incredible place'.

"I believe that every citizen of this region has a right to have their voice heard and their aspirations respected,” she said.

It was revealed that the number of GP practices in Derry and Strabane had fallen by 4.2% in a decade despite our growing, ageing population.

New figures published by the Health & Social Care’s Business Services Organisation (BSO) show there were now just 23 GP practices in the city and district compared with 24 in 2014.

Plans for a crematorium for Derry & Strabane and two neighbouring Council areas were ‘still being considered’, the Council confirmed in June.

"Council will review all options in relation to the development of a regional crematorium and will update elected members in relation to this in due course,” a spokesperson said.

