Derry man who made horror game adds Irish language option

An Irish language option has been added to the horror game ‘Crowded. Followed.’ by a Derry game developer from Night Dial Studios.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The horror game was released on October 24, 2024. In the game, the player takes control of a character chased by an unknown entity that changes forms into regular people.

Shane Ferry, from Night Dial Studios, recently shared on social media that the game will feature an Irish language option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane said: “For me it is essential that all media created on the island of Ireland be translated into Irish. Our language is a vital part of our culture and history, especially given the past, when we were forced to adopt a foreign language. Irish should be celebrated and shared with the world, not left to fade into obscurity.”

Shane Ferry from Night Dial.

When Shane last spoke about his passion for bringing his Irish culture into his games he said: “I do think any game I make, I want the language or the culture to be in the game. It would be weird to Americanise the game made from here, so why not lean into your culture?

“Even in the trailer, we have a character with a Northern Irish accent, I think it's cool, I want to do more stuff like that as well. Highlight Ireland a bit more,” said Shane.

In the run-up to Halloween, Crowded Followed is being localised for a number of languages such as English, Irish, Spanish, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowded Followed also features several Derry locations such as Guapo, Storefront, Ferry Clever, and Peadar O’Donnell’s.

Crowded. Followed.

The game is available on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2948790/CROWDED_FOLLOWED/

You can read more about Crowded Followed here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/we-spoke-with-the-derry-man-who-made-his-own-terrifying-horror-game-featuring-several-city-locations-4857603