Derry & Strabane Christmas tree vandals robbing 'joy and rates money' warn 'disgusted' politicians

Elected Derry City and Strabane District Council members say they are “disgusted” that council Christmas trees suffered over £45,000 worth of damage in 2024 due to vandalism.

At this month’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting, members were informed of several reported instances of vandalism to the trees, with tress in Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place being targeted in particular.

Repairs were undertaken at all of the trees during the period with the contractor submitting a number of invoices for repairs.

Trees at Waterloo Place, the Guildhall, and Strabane Town Centre suffered the most damage, with bills of £16,394, £15,578 and £8,704 respectively.

Cost of damage to the Ebrington and Castlederg trees was £2,782 and £1,817 respectively, and at the meeting members approved a total repair payment of £45,274.

Head of Environment and Building Control, Conor Canning, added that a similar volume of vandalism over the 2021/22 year led to damages of £47,448.

“Netting had been installed as a deterrent on the Guildhall and Waterloo Place trees [in 2024],” He said. “And whilst this reduced vandalism on the lower reaches of these trees significant damage arose from those climbing higher up on all of the trees.”

“Whilst additional budget provision has been made with regard to Festive Lighting, members’ consent is required in terms approving this level of unplanned spend.

“Additional provision of £75,000 has been included in this year’s rates estimates process [and] it would be prudent to set aside £40,000 of this to cover vandalism costs, should deterrents not reduce the volume of damage sustained.”

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said she was “disgusted” that council had to pay over £45,000, but it was a “bill we have to pay”.

She asked what actions Officers would carry out in the future to avoid the same situation next year.

She added: “People who go out and decide to ruin things that other people really enjoy want to catch themselves on, because it’s a disgrace.”

Mr Canning said there were ongoing discussions with the provider to extend the netting around the trees as a deterrent, but conceded that “if someone wants to get onto a tree, they’re going to get up the tree.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said she was “deeply disappointed” and the news made her “angry on behalf of our ratepayers”.

“In my area there are people who struggle to pay their rates,” she concluded. “We’re having to foot this because of the actions of a small minority of thoughtless, careless, and irresponsible people, who have decided to rob some joy and rates money off our council, so it’s really shameful.”

Meanwhile Chair of the Environment and Regeneration Committee, Alderman Keith Kerrigan appealed: “We all like to see the Christmas trees and lights erected around our city and district at the end of November and they generate many positive comments and reactions both locally and beyond. Unfortunately, a small minority of people engage in activity which causes damage to council’s Christmas trees at a substantial cost to the public purse.

"I would appeal to anyone who has engaged in this activity in the past to think about their actions and urge everyone to respect the Christmas decorations when they are erected again later this year.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.