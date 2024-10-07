Dr. Mukesh Chugh recognised with prestigious Minorities Recognition Awards NI (MRANI) at Titanic Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr. Mukesh Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, has been honoured with a prestigious Minorities Recognition Awards NI (MRANI) for his exceptional service to the community.

The award ceremony, held at Titanic Belfast on October 4, was co-hosted by BBC broadcaster Lata Sharma and Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Chugh has been a strong advocate for ethnic minority communities, actively promoting cultural diversity and integration.

His efforts have earned him national recognition, including a Points of Light Award from the UK Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street for fostering interfaith harmony and the Anti-Racism Leader of the Year award from the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF).

Dr. Chugh’s innovative leadership has also been recognised locally, where he was named an Ambassador for the City by Visit Derry, further reflecting his commitment to uniting the community and celebrating its multi-ethnic heritage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Chugh played a pivotal role in increasing vaccination uptake within the BAME community through his leadership in outreach initiatives.

He was featured in poster campaigns and video messages for the Western Trust and the Department of Health, educating the ethnic minority community on the importance of immunisation.

In addition to his community work, Dr. Chugh has made significant contributions to healthcare worker advocacy. He founded the Northern Ireland chapter of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) and was elected Honorary Secretary of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA), demonstrating his commitment to improving the rights and working conditions of healthcare professionals.