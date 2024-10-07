Dr. Mukesh Chugh recognised with prestigious Minorities Recognition Awards NI (MRANI) at Titanic Belfast

By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 11:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dr. Mukesh Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, has been honoured with a prestigious Minorities Recognition Awards NI (MRANI) for his exceptional service to the community.

The award ceremony, held at Titanic Belfast on October 4, was co-hosted by BBC broadcaster Lata Sharma and Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Chugh has been a strong advocate for ethnic minority communities, actively promoting cultural diversity and integration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His efforts have earned him national recognition, including a Points of Light Award from the UK Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street for fostering interfaith harmony and the Anti-Racism Leader of the Year award from the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF).

Dr. Mukesh Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, has been honoured with a prestigious Minorities Recognition Awards NI (MRANI) for his exceptional service to the community.Dr. Mukesh Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, has been honoured with a prestigious Minorities Recognition Awards NI (MRANI) for his exceptional service to the community.
Dr. Mukesh Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, has been honoured with a prestigious Minorities Recognition Awards NI (MRANI) for his exceptional service to the community.

Dr. Chugh’s innovative leadership has also been recognised locally, where he was named an Ambassador for the City by Visit Derry, further reflecting his commitment to uniting the community and celebrating its multi-ethnic heritage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Chugh played a pivotal role in increasing vaccination uptake within the BAME community through his leadership in outreach initiatives.

Read More
Dr. Mukesh Chugh recognised with prestigious award for equality, diversity and i...

He was featured in poster campaigns and video messages for the Western Trust and the Department of Health, educating the ethnic minority community on the importance of immunisation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to his community work, Dr. Chugh has made significant contributions to healthcare worker advocacy. He founded the Northern Ireland chapter of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) and was elected Honorary Secretary of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA), demonstrating his commitment to improving the rights and working conditions of healthcare professionals.

Dr. Mukesh Chugh recognised with Community Relations Council Good Relations of the Year Award 2023

Related topics:Altnagelvin HospitalDerryPrime Minister

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice