EU-funded ‘Dare 2 Dream’ project to give Currynierin and Tullyally communities say in neighbourhood development

A new ‘Dare 2 Dream’ cross-community project partly-funded by the European peace money will allow members of the Tullyally and Currynierin communities a say in how their neighbourhoods are developed over the next few years.

Two part time posts based across the estates will be funded over the next two years.

The project will also establish a local Resident Action Group and an Active Youth Forum to steer the project and steering group members for both groups are being sought.

Dare 2 Dream is being rolled out by the St. Columb’s Park Reconciliation Trust, which has been awarded a PEACEPLUS contract to deliver the project based on the principles of participatory budgeting.

From left to right, Una Kelly, Chairperson Currynierin Community Association, Gretta Donaghy, Community Worker in Currynierin, Chelsea Cooke, Community Worker in Tullyally, Sharon Doherty, Manager St Columbs Park Reconciliation Trust and Mary Claire Kerlin, PEACEPLUS Project Officer, DCSDC.

The emphasis of Dare 2 Dream is two fold: community development and participatory budgeting.

St. Columb’s Park Reconciliation Trust have worked with Tullyally Community Partnership and the Currynierin Community Association in the co-design of this project.

Sharon Doherty, Manager of St. Columb’s Park House said: “We are delighted to be able to announce this project for the area. It is a great opportunity for both communities over the next two years to design and implement some creative and innovative ideas.

"We would love local people to get involved in the steering group who feel they have something to offer and who have the interests of the community at heart.

"This project is really important for both communities and is an opportunity for partnership working and long term community development.”

Una Kelly, chair of the Currynierin Community Association, said: “We are really excited for the programme in Currynierin and Tullyally. We have already been working between the communities and this gives us an opportunity to build on what we have already started.”

Darren Guy, chair of Tullyally Community Partnership, commented: “This is a significant opportunity for local people to have their say and shape what happens in their local area as well as providing opportunities for both our community associations to build skills and capacity for the future.”

For more information about joining the Resident Action Group and Youth Forum please contact Gretta in Currynierin Community centre or Chelsea at Tullyally Community Centre.

The recruitment for the part time project worker posts will be advertised in the next few weeks through the normal channels including Job Apply NI, Community NI and North West Community Network as well as on St. Columbs Park House social media platforms.

The community development element of the programme will support these organisations to develop their respective community strategies and to support them to seek funding independently, say the organisers.

Participatory budgeting. meanwhile, empowers communities to take part in local decision making ensuring that the programme delivers what the communities need.

This element encourages local people to take an idea that benefit the wider community from that idea phase through to the community voting stage where the wider community have the chance to vote on a range of ideas coming forward.

The project will help make these ideas happen with both financial and mentoring support.

This project is funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan and supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) under the theme Thriving Peaceful Communities.