Former Olympian Fatima Whitbread to lead The Fostering Network’s Foster Walk in Derry
The retired javelin thrower will be in the city as a special guest of The Fostering Network.
Participants will leave the Guildhall at approximately 1pm before walking across the Peace Bridge and back to the city centre and Guildhall Square via the Craigavon Bridge.
Mrs. Whitbread, said: “This Foster Care Fortnight I am joining foster families, fostering services, supporters and friends on Foster Walks across the UK, helping to raise funds for The Fostering Network.
"I know change is possible when people come together to work for a shared vision. Will you join me in celebrating and supporting the fostering community this Foster Care Fortnight?"
Foster Walk is the network’s annual sponsored walk for fostering, held during Foster Care Fortnight.
Sixty people are expected to take part in the walk. Registrations closed on May 15.
The PSN in Derry have advised of the potential for some traffic delays between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday.
"There may be some possible traffic disruption in the city centre of Derry/Londonderry on Thursday, May 23, due to a planned walk in the afternoon from 1pm to 3.30pm.
"Participants will leave from Guildhall Square at 1pm, make their way across the Peace Bridge, into Ebrington Square, onto the bottom deck of Craigavon Bridge and back into Guildhall Square.
"Police will be on duty to ensure the safe flow of traffic and assist with any traffic issues,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
