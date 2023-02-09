Foyle Hospice seeks Dublin Marathon participants
Foyle Hospice is urging all running enthusiasts to lace up those trainers and sign up for the 2023 Dublin Marathon.
This year, Foyle Hospice is inviting you to represent them at the Irish Life Dublin Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, October 29, at 8.45am.
The Dublin Marathon is the fourth largest marathon in Europe with over 20,000 people set to run through Ireland’s capital city for the huge
event.
The route begins in Fitzwilliam Street Upper before passing through the stunning grounds of Phoenix Park and finishing in Merrion Square, near Ireland’s most prestigious university, Trinity College.
The terrain is flat and runs through the centre of the city where you can take in the numerous sights of Dublin.
With such a high level of participation, the demand for places are high, however, Foyle hospice has a number of guaranteed entries and travel packages available.
Being part of Team Foyle Hospice will not only ensure your entry into the Dublin Marathon, it will also secure exclusive accommodation options in the heart of Dublin city, all within walking distance of the starting and finishing lines. The travel package, from Saturday, October 28, to Monday, October 30, will get you to your destination to get ready to run for Foyle Hospice. Foyle Hospice is a community hospice, this means that it relies heavily on the generosity of the general public with over 65% of all funding coming from the local community.
Noel McMonagle, Foyle Hospice Fundraising Officer, said: “This is an opportunity to have a great experience running in one of the world’s biggest events of its kind in Europe, however, it’s also a chance to support your community hospice,” he said.
“Whether it’s your first or 101st marathon, we will support you as one of our Team Foyle Hospice members. We will provide a special fundraising pack and will be on hand for any questions you may have about the event or raising funds.
“We hope to hear from runners all over the North West – sign up for your place on Team Foyle Hospice…but hurry, places are limited!”
If you would like further information on how to sign up for the Dublin Marathon as a member of team Foyle Hospice, call 7139888 and ask to speak to Noel. You can also email Noel at [email protected]