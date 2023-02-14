Fundraiser to bring Kevin Higgins home has already raised almost £12000

The late Kevin Higgins

Mr. Higgins’ family established the initiative following his sudden death in Scandinavia on February 3.

There was widespread shock at the sudden death of the 48-year-old Limavady native who is the brother of Derry City manager Ruaidhrí.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Co. Derry man’s brother Michael has now set up a Go Fund Me fundraiser on behalf of Kevin’s family.

All proceeds will go towards the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which helps bereaved families repatriate the remains of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances.

"We are creating this page in memory of our son and brother Kevin Higgins who died suddenly in Sweden. We have been so touched by the support and messages we have received from far and wide and offers of help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This page is to help raise money in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who are assisting us in bringing Kevin home and every donation will help,” stated Michael.

The fundraiser which was set up on Monday had already raised £11,718 by Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin is mourned by his partner Sonia, children Caoimh and Ida, parents Danny and Mary and brothers Michael, Ruaidhrí and Paddy, and a wide circle of family and friends.

Details of his funeral arrangements will be announced upon the return of his remains to Limavady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Kevin’s passing Derry City F.C. led condolences.

“All at Derry City F.C. would like to pass on our condolences to the Higgins family on the sudden passing of Kevin Higgins, brother of first team manager Ruaidhrí,” it said.