Jim McLaughlin was the ‘face of the League of Ireland’ and a ‘legend’ who will have his own chapter when the annals of soccer history are written.

Thus Fr. Pádraig Keenan summed up the legendary former Derry City Treble-winning manager at his Funeral Mass in Blackrock, Co. Louth on Sunday, following his sad passing at the age of 83 last week.

“It is suffice to say today that he brought glory and success wherever he was. He was the face of League of Ireland. Some have described him as a legend and rightly so.

"And no doubt in the annals of history when they finally come to be written, Jim will have a major contribution to make and has made,” he said.

The late Jim McLaughlin receiving Freedom of the City from the former Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Michaela Boyle in 2019.

Jim’s wife Reina, children Paul, Sean, Jane and Martin and his wider circle were joined in St. Fursey’s Church by representatives of the football community from across the island as they gathered to pay their respects to the most decorated manager in Irish football history.

Fr. Keenan told them how in the challenging times of the 1970s and 1980s he had ‘brought joy to many lives and made the lives of many brighter, though maybe the opposition weren't too pleased at times!’

"For those of us who knew Jim he was not one to claim the spotlight. He was a very humble man in his own way and, as Reina said to me on Saturday, he was always in good form. He always had a laugh and wanted, not alone himself, but for others to be happy.

"Well I added a little anecdote - I know for a fact, he was never happy when he lost a soccer match!”

The late Jim McLaughlin.

Jim’s remains were carried into the chapel and a portrait of the Brandywell-native placed on his coffin as ‘Abide with Me’ was played.

During the offertory procession five symbols were brought to the altar: a family photograph, a football, one of his international caps, a book about Derry, and a bus representing The Birches Day Care Alzheimer’s support centre in Dundalk where he received care in his latter years.

Fr. Keenan spoke fondly of watching Jim’s famous Dundalk sides on the Oriel Park terraces in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jim McLaughlin with members of the historic Treble winning team when he received the Freedom of the City in 2019. From left are Felix Healy, Paul Carlyle, Liam Coyle, Paul Hegarty and Jack Keay.

"There was always a presence about him, a presence that was good. He had three very simple mottos in life. The first was, treat others the way you would like to be treated. Take people for what they are, and, finally, do your best.

"Thus it is not surprising that no matter, wherever he was, wherever he played or managed, not naming one club above the other, respecting all, he had a wonderful rapport with people. He was a player's manager, a player's person.

"No wonder so many became not alone average but good sports persons. Above all Jim McLaughlin was a people's person and there has to be a foundation for that from somewhere. And it comes from his roots, his family in Derry.”

The congregation were reminded of Jim’s unsurpassed achievements as manager including his historic Treble in the 1988-89 season with his home-town club and seven other league championships with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne.

Jim McLaughlin and Derry City Chairman Ian Doherty chat with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson at the Brandywell in August 1990.

“From Dundalk to various other clubs, wherever they are on this island, it is suffice to say today the rest is history. A wise manager in the congregation had a little laugh when he saw me carrying in the football to leave in the offertory procession and the presentation of the gifts at the beginning. He said, ‘Where are all the cups?’ Both of us agreed he would not wish for any fuss,” said Fr. Keenan.

During the service Jim’s daughter Jane shared memories she and her brothers Paul, Sean and Martin would forever hold dear.

"Even as dementia began to set in dad never lost his love for the simple joys. I'll never forget the day he took my boys off in the car for ice cream...he absolutely loved getting the ice-cream and seeing his joy in those moments was incredibly heart-warming,” she told mourners.

And as well as being a wonderful father he was also a devoted husband, she said.

"He and mum were married for 62 years, a remarkable journey together through life’s ups and downs. Mum was beside him through it all, the good times and the challenging ones.

Jim McLaughlin and Ian Doherty with Terry Venables ahead of Derry's friendly with Spurs in August 1990.

"Their love and commitment to each other is a testament to the strength of their bond, a bond that lasted over six decades. Today we celebrate a life well lived by a man who embraced every moment and had no regrets.

"Though dementia took parts of him from us it also gave us moments of laughter and tenderness, especially through his singing and constant pleasantness in the end.

"He didn't suffer and for that we are incredibly grateful. Dad lived a full and vibrant life and his legacy lives on in each of us. Thank you dad for everything. We love you and we'll always cherish the wonderful memories we have,” she said, to a burst of spontaneous applause.

There was clapping too at the end of Fr. Keenan’s homily earlier in fitting tribute to a man who had instigated so many rounds of applause at the Brandywell, Oriel Park, Milltown, Tolka Park and myriad grounds besides.

"As one who stood on a many a cold and windy day in Oriel Park following Dundalk in the 1970s and 1980s, at the end of each game naturally the final whistle would blow and you would give a round of applause no matter what the result was and 99 per cent of the time it was the right result. Today he has captured the perfect result at home in heaven and I think we should give him a round of applause,” said Fr. Keenan.

Jim’s coffin was removed from St. Fursey’s to the strains of ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ after which his remains were interred in the adjoining graveyard.