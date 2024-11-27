John O’Connor dedicates debut album of classic songs ‘Down Memory Lane, My Way’ to ‘beloved mother’

Well-known Derry man John O’Connor has released a new album of classic songs from both the ‘great Irish and American songbooks’ in memory of his late mother.

‘Down Memory Lane My Way’ features covers of such evergreen hits as ‘The Isle of Innishfree’, ‘The Forty Shades of Green’, ‘Red Rose Café’, ‘My Way’ and ‘I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You’.

The 77-year-old Maghera-native who now lives in Drumahoe has poignantly dedicated the album to his ‘beloved mother’ who showered him and his seven siblings with ‘genuine love’ as they were growing up in south Derry in the 50s and 60s.

"This love would undoubtedly serve us to overcome the trials and tribulations and help us to look on the bright side of life regardless. Mother may not be with us anymore but her memory lives on within us forever,” explains John.

For decades John was a familiar face within the drinks industry and spent years working for Guinness and Irish Distillers nationally and internationally.

But like most people from Derry it never took much to encourage him into song!

“All my adult life I always enjoyed singing at every opportunity be it in concerts, bars or weddings. Down the years I had the good fortune of winning two talent competitions and the one that sticks out more was the time I was in Southport England the year was 1998.

"It was the gathering of Irish exiles who made the trip to Southport to celebrate their Irish heritage and meet up with old friends of Irish descent.

"They always had a singing talent competition and my friends persuaded me to enter. I chose two Irish ballads and stole the show,” explains John, who says one of the tunes was a rendition of Phil Coulter’s ‘The Town I Loved So Well’.

"This gave me the encouragement to one day record my debut album,” he says.

‘Down Memory Lane, My Way’ is available to purchase now at https://johnoconnormusic.co.uk/

"I have dedicated this album to my beloved mother who was a complete inspiration to me throughout my life and to remember her wonderful legacy,” he concludes.