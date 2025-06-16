Mammy Banter a.k.a. Derry's Serena Terry to embark on huge Ireland, England, Scotland & Wales tour with new show Therapy

Serena Terry has announced a full tour with her new show Therapy, with dates now confirmed for shows in Derry, Belfast and Letterkenny.

The creator of online sensation Mammy Banter will be hitting the road during what will be her biggest show so far.

Serena Terry said: “I cannot wait to get back on stage and to see everyone live and in person again, beyond the online comments, in real life and in real time. There’s no better feeling for me!”

A spokesperson for the promoters said: “Join Serena Terry, creator of online sensation Mammy Banter, on her biggest UK & Ireland stand up tour to date.

"Over the last six months, Serena has tried and tested 22 different types of therapy in a bid to improve her physical and mental health and calm the chaos that comes with being a busy mum on the cusp of turning 40, resulting in some diverse, embarrassing and hilarious outcomes.

"She’ll take you through her journey of self improvement, hailing what worked, calling bullshit on the rest and revealing how in the midst of the madness, her new found search for solace has left her husband and children regularly bewildered.

"Park your worries at the door and strap in for a night of honest hilarity that’ll leave tears of laughter streaming down your face, providing a little bit of your own therapy in return.”

Serena will play at the Millennium Forum in Derry on Friday, April 24, 2026 and at Belfast’s SSE Arena on May 15. Prior to this she will be performing at An Grianan, Letterkenny on Saturday, April 4.

Serena will be playing numerous other dates across Ireland and across the water.

In Ireland, she will also bring Therapy to Drogheda, Sligo, Ennis, Galway, Killarney, Cork, Limerick and Dublin.

The show will also tour to London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol.

Serena has previously embarked on a sold-out UK and Ireland stand-up tour back in 2023.

The Derry woman has previously won the Content Creator Award at the Funny Women Awards in London.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via www.ticketmaster.ie / www.serenaterry.com