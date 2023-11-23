Mukesh receives Points of Light Award from Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street during Diwali

Derry medic Dr. Mukesh Chugh was recently awarded a ‘Points of Light Award’ by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a special Diwali celebration at 10 Downing Street.

Dr. Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital and an active community volunteer, was invited to 10 Downing Street by Mr. Sunak for the celebration of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists each autumn.

He was awarded the Points of Light Award that evening by Mr. Sunak and his wife Akshata for promoting interfaith harmony.

The Points of Light Awards are given to outstanding individual volunteers who are making a change in their community.

Dr. Mukesh Chugh at 10 Downing Street

Mukesh has worked in partnership with many organisations to celebrate cultural diversity and inclusion, and to promote equal rights and develop a shared society in which ethnic communities play a full and equal part with a genuine sense of belonging.

Mukesh is passionate about preserving and promoting multi-ethnic cultural heritage.

His citation states: ‘In recognition of your exceptional service promoting and celebrating Indian heritage in Northern Ireland, you are presented with the UK's 2,183rd Points of Light award on November 2, 2023."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata at the Diwali ceremony in Downing Street.

Diwali is a five-day festival featuring different ceremonies each day, with the third day being the main event.

The festival is marked by the ritual of cleaning and decorating homes, dressing up, and creating light displays. It is a time for music, dancing, delicious food, and community feeling with friends; family and fireworks.