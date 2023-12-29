Neil Guckian and Kathleen O’Hare made Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Charles III in New Year Honours
The Chief Executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust received the award for services to Health and Social Care and to the community.
Mrs. O'Hare, a former principal of St. Cecilia’s College, was bestowed the honour for services to education.
Lisneal College Principal Michael Allen was among several local people who have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
The local headmaster has been recognised for services to education
Dr. Manav Bhavsar, who was a Consultant Anaesthetist in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Altnagelvin Hospital during the recent pandemic, has been made a MBE for services to healthcare, particularly during COVID-19.
Professor Tony Bjourson, Emeritus Professor of Genomics and lately Director, of the Northern Ireland Centre for Stratified Medicine, Ulster University, received a MBE for services to higher education and to research.
Former FIFA referee, International Referee Assessor for the Irish Football Association (IFA) and Limavady school teacher Leslie Irvine has been honoured with a MBE for services to Association Football.
Retired Castlederg GP, Dr. John Morrison Brown, has been made a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to the community in County Tyrone.
Robert James Buchanan, Chair of the Derry Branch of Royal Naval Association, received a BEM for voluntary services to veterans of the British navy.
Bronagh Mary Hegarty, COVID-19, Principal Pharmacist for Patient Services and Procurement, at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, has been made BEM for services to healthcare and pharmacy
Waterside-native Donald Hill, who has been involved in cultural and artistic initiatives including the Londonderry Musical Society over many decades, received a BEM for services to the community.
Ms. Lesley Porter, who is Principal John Harkin’s personal assistant, at Oakgrove Integrated College, has been made BEM for services to reconciliation in the North.
John Alexander Alister Smyth received a BEM for voluntary and charitable services to the community in Limavady.
The Order of the British Empire was established in 1917 by George V of Great Britain and Ireland and honours have been awarded by British monarchs since then for ‘outstanding achievement or service to the community’.