Meeting with businesses both locally and internationally we have continued to hear that a Derry - Dublin flight would be transformative for trade in this region.

Both in terms of attracting investment and opening more direct transport links to and from this region, so it is imperative that a Derry - Dublin flight is restored.

Improving connections to the north west benefits everyone. We need collective thinking and an all-Ireland approach to make this region work for everyone.

Sinn Féin representatives meeting with officials at the City of Derry Airport recently.

The Irish Government needs to do more to invest in the north west. In the north, we need an Executive formed now to deliver the change that people need and a new economic vision that is focused on creating jobs and helping to strengthen the local economy here in the north west.

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pádraig MacLochlainn has also challenged the Dublin government to do more to invest in the north west.

It is now over a decade since the Irish government removed funding for the Derry to Dublin air link. Sinn Féin has repeatedly called on government after government since to reinstate the funding for this important service to reflect the fact that 40% of the passengers using the City of Derry Airport every year, are from Donegal.