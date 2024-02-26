Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is great therefore to see the new proposals for a major expansion of the network locally and to see work progressing on various different greenways across Derry, Strabane, Inishowen and other areas.

The new footbridge is now in place at the Penny burn, and with the Culmoreand Inishowen greenways under way we could very soon be able to use a greenway route that stretches all the way from Derry city centre to Quigley’s Point, Derry City Centre to Clooney and Kilfennan, with proposals for others linking Derry city centre and Strabane along the A5, Derry and Buncrana and Derry via Strathfoyle and Maydown to City of Derry Airport and beyond. The ancient CholmCille way and another route linking the Derg Valley to Lough Derg would undoubtedly also prove extremely popular and tourist attractions in their own right.

These are all fantastic initiatives and it is a breath of fresh air to see the greenway network expanding at pace, in contrast to so munch other planned infrastructure that seems to get choked in red tape or never gets off the page.

Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue officially opened the new Strathfoyle greenway in 2023. 23.06.23. Picture Martin McKeown. 23.06.23

The benefits of greenways are obvious and evidenced daily by the amount of families, walkers, runners and cyclists, clubs and groups making use of those completed to date. It’s win-win in that they are great for our mental and physical health, connect communities, are better for the environment and free to use.