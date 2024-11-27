The Millennium Forum’s award-winning access team has put together another programme of accessible performances for this year’s upcoming Christmas panto, Aladdin.

The theatre’s annual festive production features, once again, a host of specially-adapted performances that will enable all those with accessible needs to enjoy the biggest show of the year.

Lisa Heaney, Box Office & Access Manager at the Millennium Forum commented: “We're dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for everyone and are extremely proud of our accessible performances for panto.

"This is our 11th year of hosting a relaxed performance of our panto; in 2013, we were the first theatre in Ireland to host such a performance and since then we have been committed to ensuring that our annual panto is fully accessible for all our patrons to enjoy.

"This year, we also have our Audio Described performance. This will allow those customers who are visually impaired to experience the magic of Aladdin in a whole new way. Vivid descriptions will bring the story to life, ensuring that every moment is accessible and enjoyable.”

As well as our regular ISL and BSL performance, there will be a Makaton Friendly song in all performances of our panto again this year that will encourage participation not just from the audience, but also our cast and staff, so we’re really looking forward to that!”

She added: “We couldn’t do this without the support of our funders and partners. Specsavers, NICOR, Arts Council NI, Bank of Ireland, Enkalon Foundation, The Community Foundation, AAA, Public Health Agency and Awards For All Lottery Fund have all contributed to the success of our ongoing Access projects and we are forever grateful for their support.”

The full list of Accessible Performances at the Millennium Forum for ‘Aladdin’ include:

ISL and BSL Performance – Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm

Relaxed/Dementia Friendly Performance – Saturday, December 7 at 2pm

Audio Described Performance – Sunday, December 22 at 1.30pm

Don't miss your chance to be part of these unforgettable moments at Millennium Forum's ‘Aladdin’ pantomime, proudly sponsored by the Richmond Centre. Join the cast and Forum staff in celebrating inclusivity and the joy of theatre. Book your tickets today and make magical Christmas memories this festive season!

Aladdin runs at the Millennium Forum from Friday, November 29 until Tuesday, December 31. For tickets, you can call the Box Office on 028 7126 4455 (select option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk.