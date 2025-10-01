Rise for Palestine Derry is to march in all black whilst in silence for Gaza
A spokesperson for Rise for Palestine Derry said that Gaza has reached its most critical time in two years of ongoing genocide. Communities there need our solidarity to be visible, dignified, and unified.
The silent march is due to assemble at the Waterside Train Station at 12:50 and begin its march in black to the Guildhall at 1 pm.
Rise for Palestine said: "Please wear black to mark our mourning for those martyred, for the families grieving, and for the loss of our shared humanity."
They added that they would be honoured to have club members, committees and supporters join them and walk together in silence.
‘A Silent March for Gaza’ marks the first of a week of events organized by Rise for Palestine Derry.
The organisation has planned a variety of activities to raise awareness and show support for the people of Palestine.