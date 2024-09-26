Sex Pistol John Lydon a.k.a ‘Johnny Rotten’ coming to Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Sep 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 15:47 BST
John Lydon a.k.a ‘Johnny Rotten’ of Sex Pistols and Public Image Limited (PiL) will be coming to the Millennium Forum in Derry next year, it’s been announced.

The punk legend has confirmed a date as part of a forthcoming spoken word tour in the Derry theatre on September 7, 2025.

The evening will see Lydon reflecting on the Sex Pistols, PiL, his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.

"An icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, ‘Johnny Rotten’ changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

Sex Pistol John Lydon a.k.a ‘Johnny Rotten’Sex Pistol John Lydon a.k.a ‘Johnny Rotten’
Sex Pistol John Lydon a.k.a ‘Johnny Rotten’

“He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good. During his remarkable years in PiL he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

"As a writer, Lydon wrote two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating ‘Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs’ and the ridiculously entertaining and uncompromising ‘Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored’.

"Now he is embarking on a spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close-and-personal,” the promoter states.

Lydon was born in North London in 1956 to Irish parents Eileen Mary (née Barry), and John Christopher Lydon.

He rose to fame with The Sex Pistols in the late 1970s releasing the iconic album ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols’ in 1977.

He tour includes dates at the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine on September 6, 2025, and at the Balor Theatre, Ballybofey, on September 12, 2025.

Tickets go on sale from the Forum Box Office at 10am this Friday, September 27.

