The group wants all the main political parties in Ireland, Britain and the North to commit to what is describes as a transformational project that will finally put an end to concerns over trade and legislative divergence between the North and Britain.

RWBSTC says its plan does not require legislation and could be implemented tomorrow.

"We need fresh thinking to cut once-and-for-all the Gordian Knot that is the Irish Sea border," said RWBSTC director Lotta Hauteair.

The lobby group have outlined a multi-step civil engineering project that it believes can build on a now defunct proposal for a £33bn tunnel or bridge between Scotland.

"A major marine construction project can be put out to tender tomorrow," Ms. Hauteair explained. "In Phase 1 the successful bidder will be invited to erect formwork and pour concrete sea walls from the sea bed to the surface of the ocean all the way from points between Islandmagee and Barnhills, and also between Ballywalter and the Mull of Galloway.

"Depending on the completion of a successful business case heavy duty pumping systems pioneered in the South China Sea will then be used to drain the section of the Irish Sea between the two walls with the sea water then being desalinated and used for human consumption, police water cannons and watering down whiskey.”

RWBSTC believes a cocktail of funding from a variety of sources will be required to make the scheme a reality, however, Ms. Hauteair is adamant it is a genuine solution to one of the intractable political conundrums posed by Brexit.

After sea walls are constructed and the channel drained between Antrim, Down and Dumfries and Galloway, the think tank believes concrete should then be poured into the huge chasm left behind.

"People have been complaining about the Irish Sea border for years. The solution is staring us in the face. Get rid of the Irish Sea itself.

"People will be able to drive to Partick Thistle matches from Derry and Belfast in a couple of hours. It could be used as a big car park," Ms. Hauteair insisted.