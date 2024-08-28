Tributes paid to former IFK Göteborg, Benfica and Lazio great Sven-Göran Eriksson who visited Derry in 1989

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to the late Sven-Göran Eriksson who died on Monday following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 76.

The Swede enjoyed a glittering career as a manager guiding IFK Göteborg to UEFA Cup glory in 1981-82, and attaining the scudetto with Lazio in 1999-2000.

"It was at IFK Göteborg that Sven-Göran Eriksson broke through as a coach. Here he became Swedish champion, cup champion and Uefa cup champion,” IFK Göteborg said in a statement following his death.

Sven-Göran Eriksson puts his Benfica players through their paces at the Brandywell in 1989.

“When Svennis came to IFK Gothenburg in 1979, he made a huge impression on Swedish football. Also abroad, he lined up successes with Benfica, Roma, Sampdoria and Lazio - to name a few.

“We remember Svennis for that, but we also remember him for his warmth, curiosity, openness and joy,” the club added.

In 1989 he brought Benfica to the Brandywell to take on Jim McLaughin’s Treble-winning Derry City side in the first round of the European Cup.

He was joined in Derry by club ambassador Eusébio and a first team squad that included Aldair, Valdo, Mats Magnusson and Jonas Thern.

Sven-Göran Eriksson watches Mats Magnussen during training at the Brandywell

Derry were beaten 1-2 in the tie and were subsequently knocked out of the competition by Eriksson’s charges following a 4-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon.

Famously the glamour tie at the Brandywell might not have gone ahead at all had the late Martin McGuinness not disposed of a bomb that had been left in the nearby City Cemetery. Mr. McGuinness is reputed to have dropped the bomb down a manhole after being contacted about the emergency.

Eriksson’s Benfica went on to reach the final of the European Cup that year and were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Arrigo Sacchi’s ‘immortals’ of AC Milan, arguably the greatest club side of all-time, featuring Franco Baresi, Marco Van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Paola Maldini, Frank Rijkaard, Alessandro Costacurta and a youthful Carlo Ancelotti.

Benfica boss, Sven-Göran Eriksson speaks to the Derry press ahead of the second leg of Derry City's European Cup tie in Lisbon.

"Thank you boss,” was the simple tribute from Benfica.

During two spells in Lisbon Eriksson won the Primeira Liga on three occasions but he had to wait until the 1998–99 season for his second major European trophy when he won the Cup Winners’ Cup with Lazio.

Towards the end of his career he enjoyed spells with England, Manchester City, Mexico, the Ivory Coast, Leicester City, Guangzhou R&F and the Phillipines.