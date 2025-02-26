Jennifer Johnston has been described as ‘a cherished voice in Irish literature’ and one of the ‘best novelists in the world’ following her passing aged 95.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Booker nominee who lived at Brook Hall for many years died in Dublin on February 25.

President Michael D. Higgins led tributes, stating: “Throughout her many novels and plays, Jennifer Johnston provided a deep and meaningful examination of the nature and limitations of identity, family and personal connections throughout the tumultuous events of 20th century Irish life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is noteworthy that her work has always been championed by so many of her fellow writers, who have acknowledged her as one of the finest of Irish novelists. So many of them have recorded her as a strong influence on so much of their own work.

The late Jennifer Johnston

"The awarding of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Jennifer Johnston at the Irish Book Awards in 2012 was a well deserved public recognition of her work.

"It was preceded by many other recognitions of her work, including in her winning of the Whitbread Prize in 1979 for ‘The Old Jest’ and the shortlisting of ‘Shadows of Our Skin’ for the Booker Prize in 1977.”

Patrick O’Donovan, culture minister, said: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of Jennifer Johnston, one of Ireland’s most celebrated authors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the very beginning of her literary career, when ‘The Captains and the Kings’ was awarded the Author’s Club First Novel Award in 1972, she has been rightly acclaimed among the best novelists in the world.

The late Jennifer Johnston

“Winner of the Whitbread Book Award for ‘The Old Jest’, and shortlisted for the Booker Prize for ‘Shadows on our Skin’, Jennifer was also an accomplished playwright, attaining a Giles Cooper Award for her radio play ‘O Ananias, Azarias and Misael’.”

Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan expressed her condolences, stating: “Codladh sámh wonderful Jennifer. I was so lucky to interview her on a number of occasions and we always had great chats.”

She was, recalled Ms. O’Callaghan, ‘a remarkable talent, a trail blazer for women and great fun’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Literature Festival Dublin said she was ‘a cherished voice in Irish literature’.

"We were honoured to celebrate her work and legacy through numerous events at the International Literature Festival Dublin over the years,” the festival organisers stated.

Mr. O’Donovan observed: “Many Irish people of my generation will remember ‘How Many Miles to Babylon’ from our schooldays, and its examination of how war breaks apart the class structure and strengthens interpersonal bonds.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences Jennifer’s family, to her friends, and to her legion of loyal readers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President Higgins said her passing reminded ‘us of the important heritage which served as context to her work’.

"The daughter of actress and director Shelah Richards, who made distinctive and unique contributions to Irish performance and writing, and playwright and war correspondent Denis Johnston, Jennifer Johnston leaves a significant legacy which stands proudly among the achievements of so many members of her family. These contributions include those which have been made by her own children, who are continuing a distinctive contribution.

"May I extend my deepest sympathies to Jennifer’s children Patrick, Sarah, Lucy and Malachi, to her grandchildren, and to all of her extended family, friends and many admirers and colleagues.”