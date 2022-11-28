Mr. Gargan was a founder of the Gaslight Media Trust and a member of the Bloody Sunday March Committee.

He was involved in community activism in Derry for many years.

Mr. Hargan had been an integral part of the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s 50th anniversary march and commemorations earlier this year.

The late Stephen Gargan pictured, seated at back on the left, in 1993 at the opening of 1 West End Park as the HQ of the Pat Finucane Centre. Photo: Bloody Sunday Trust.

Paying tribute following his premature passing, Tony Doherty, Chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust said: “It is with great regret that we have learned of the death of Stephen Gargan who played a key role with the Bloody Sunday families over the years and helped reinvigorate the Bloody Sunday March from the early 90s onwards.

“Stephen also helped create public support for the Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign and the Pat Finucane Centre. Our sincere sympathy to his friends and family circle.”