Ten people died and more were injured after a gas explosion caused damage to a shop and adjoining apartments on Friday afternoon, the youngest of whom was only five years old.

The vigil was organised by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, with music from Allegri and The Rosemount Male Voice Choir. Frank Galligan also read a poem he wrote for the people of Creeslough.

Mayor Duffy said: “We’ve all been touched by the sadness and the grief of the last couple of days and we’re all here to send our Love, solidarity and strength to our friends and neighbours in Creeslough. As the news broke over the weekend, we were all heartbroken and all had some story or some connection to Creeslough. We have so many connections to Donegal, we’re just one people.”See more pictures from the vigil.

Some of the attendance at a candlelit vigil, held at Guildhall Square on Monday evening, to remember those who died in the Creeslough tragedy on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 50

Frank Galligan said: “I am humbled and honoured to be asked to read this poem in the town in was born and baptised in. But, coincidentally, I was brought up in Carrigart. One mountain that was always in our line of sight was Muckish and Creeslough was always the town we loved so well.

He then read the poem he penned after the tragedy – Go rest high on that mountain:

The corn has been long cut in Creeslough,

The grey sheaves are all lying low,

Candles placed on the steps of the Guildhall beside a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary at a vigil held on Monday evening to remember those who died in the Creeslough tragedy on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 60

The clouds have gone dark over Muckish,

And behind it, the sun’s lost its glow.

The wind from Sheephaven is crying,

As it burls around Umerafad,

A young boy carries a lighted candle at a vigil, held in Guildhall Square on Monday evening, to remember those who died in the Creeslough tragedy on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 51

The tongues in the Throat Lake are silent,

As they whisper their prayers to God.

The birds are no longer singing,

In the trees in Duntally Wood,

Mayor Sandra Duffy speaking at a candlelit vigil, held at Guildhall Square on Monday evening, to remember those who died in the Creeslough tragedy on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 48

The sea below Ards is retreating,

The leaves near the Friary are dead.

But the ten red candles will flicker,

And light up the blackest of days,

And beads will entwine al the fingers,

Of those lost in death’s tangled maze.

Go rest high on that mountain,

Before you make your final flight,

The curtains will be pulled the length,

