Woman convicted of unnecessary suffering to German Shepherds after report of puppy trying to drink water off window

A woman has been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to three German Shepherd dogs after it was reported a puppy was spotted trying to drink water from the outside of a top storey window.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:06 BST
The unhygienic conditions the dogs were found in in June 2022.The unhygienic conditions the dogs were found in in June 2022.
The unhygienic conditions the dogs were found in in June 2022.

Nadine Wells, of Cornshell Fields, was convicted at the local Departmental Court, of causing unnecessary suffering to a German Shepherd dog and two puppies in June 2022.

The complaint was brought by Derry City and Strabane District Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Proceedings followed an investigation by Council’s Animal Welfare Officer, after a complaint that a German Shepherd puppy was hanging out the top window of a dwelling in Cornshell Fields trying to drink water off the outside of the window.

The unhygienic conditions the dogs were found in in June 2022.
The unhygienic conditions the dogs were found in in June 2022.
The dogs were living in unhygienic conditions and had no access to water.

District Judge McElholm imposed a conditional discharge, suspended for two years, on Ms. Wells and disqualified her from keeping animals for five years.

The defendant was also ordered to pay costs totalling £300 for veterinary costs and care for the three dogs and legal fees of £134.00.

The dogs have been successfully re-homed by Council.

Commenting after the proceedings, a spokesperson for Council said: “The Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken which may include the service of Improvement Notices or, in extreme cases, the seizure of animals.”

