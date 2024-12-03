57 acres of land held by Invest NI in East Derry available to support business development

Fifty seven acres of land held by Invest NI in East Derry remains available to support local business development.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said the agency holds 126 acres of land across four business parks in the constituency, with two sites located in Coleraine and two in Limavady.

“A total of 57 acres of that land remains available to support new investment, with the remainder having been sold and developed in support of business investment,” he said.

Mr. Murphy was asked about Invest NI’s land holding by DUP MLA Maurice Bradley.

“Minister, given your subregional economic plan and the recommendations to send £45 million to be dedicated to kick-starting the economy in that area, what engagement has your Department had with Invest NI to explore the use of the land across East Londonderry and the Causeway coast and glens area?” asked Mr. Bradley.

The minister said: “The land strategy that has been developed by Invest NI will be significant in supporting regional balance, because, if we are to encourage development and growth across all areas in the North, we need to ensure that land is available on which to do that.

"Last week or the week before — certainly, within the past fortnight — I met Invest NI to talk about the strategy and how it will be rolled out across the North.

"Invest NI is recruiting people with land agency experience and will put them into regional offices to work with local people, such as those in the Causeway coast and glens area and the East Derry constituency, to identify other land that may be available, useful or needed.”