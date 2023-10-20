Children going to bed in coats as mothers eat leftovers at kitchen tables, anti-poverty event told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rayna Downey, from the Women’s Centre, outlined the harsh realities facing many families at a NI Anti-Poverty Network 'Poverty is a Political Choice' event in the Guildhall.

She said the pandemic, the cost-of-living-crisis, low paid work, lack of a childcare strategy and a benefit system that isn't fit for purpose had ‘created the perfect storm where women became the shock absorbers of poverty in their homes’.

“They were forced into making tortuous decisions like skipping meals, watering down baby formula, selling their possessions just so that they could provide the essentials needed for their family’s survival.

From left, Becca Bor Northern Ireland Anti-Poverty Network, Amie Gallagher, Focus Project, Karen Mullan, Foyle Foodbank, Rayna Downey, Derry Women's Centre, Bernadette McAliskey, South Tyrone Empowerment Programme, and Goretti Horgan, Ulster University.

"Children went to beds with their coats on in freezing homes because there was no money for heat, women ate nothing but leftovers from their children’s plates because there wasn’t enough food to feed them all,” she said.

Ms. Downey said the Women's Centre supports 63 women from 26 different countries and that many of these women have 'no recourse to public funds' and restrictions on paid work because of their visas.

"These women and children are scared they have relocated their entire lives and some have experienced severe trauma on their journey here, providing them with a safe space, and allowing them to gain skills, establish friendships, and access counselling services is a privilege for us," she said.

Karen Mullan, Strategic Development Manager at Foyle Foodbank, warned that this winter will be worse than last, describing the situation as ‘dire’.

Karen Mullan of Foyle Foodbank.

“The massive housing gap is a huge problem in Derry. Mortgage payments going up, social housing rents, private rents. People do not have enough money from housing allowance to cover their rents," she said.

Amie Gallagher, of the Focus Project, said: "It is impossible to engage marginalised women into community development and peacebuilding if what we really need to do is make sure women have the basic essentials. We are doing crisis management. And women across this city are in crisis mode."

She continued: "Poverty can be lonely and stigmatising. There is power in knowing you are not alone. Power in valuing lived experience. We need system change and political overhaul. No one today should be living in poverty."

From left, Rayna Downey, Derry Women's Centre, Karen Mullan, Foyle Foodbank and Amie Gallagher, Focus Project.

Goretti Horgan, social policy lecturer at Ulster University, warned of a looming housing crisis.

"Housing allowance has been frozen, but rents have increased. Discretionary Housing Support is essential for bridging the gap in rents and is instrumental for keeping people in their homes.

"It makes no sense for the Department [for Communities] to make this cut, as it will be more expensive for that same department to house people in temporary housing and hostels if they lose their homes."

Bernadette McAliskey called for the abolition of Universal Credit.

Becca Bor of the Northern Ireland Anti-poverty Network

