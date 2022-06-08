Colum Eastwood asks Boris Johnson to commit not to 'break international law'

Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon the Foyle MP asked the British Prime Minister about claims that he had not consulted the First Treasury Counsel (FTC) - an independent barrister who advices Downing Street on matters of international law - about the British Government's plans to alter the international treaty.

"Today we hear reports that the Prime Minister refused to consult the First Treasury Counsel on his [Boris Johnson's] plans to rip up the Protocol. I know this question might be a bit redundant given that he might not be around for very much longer but given the Prime Minister's casual record, of casual law-breaking, will he give a commitment to the people of Northern Ireland that he will not break international law any time soon?"

Colum Eastwood in the House of Commons today.

Mr. Johnson refuted the claims that he had not consulted the FTC and said his priority was the protection of the Good Friday Agreement negotiated peace settlement.