Conor Murphy flags difficulties of partition for border communities in maiden speech in Seanad

Conor Murphy said he will highlight the difficulties partition presents to border communities in his new role as Sinn Féin Seanad leader.

The former Economy Minister was elected to Seanad Éireann at the end of last month.

“It is a great honour for me to be elected to this institution having served for quite a long time on the northern side of the Border. I am a citizen of County Armagh.

"I have a very particular experience of life and the difficulties in Border communities and the difficulties partition presents to them, and the opportunities that exist in terms of all-island collaboration on matters like health, transport, agriculture, agrifoods and the all-Ireland economy, which was a particular focus of mine when I served as Minister for the Economy in the northern Executive.

"I intend to continue that work as part of my role as a Seanadóir and as part of a 45-member-strong Oireachtas team of Sinn Féin representatives. I am very pleased that I have been asked to be the leader of our Seanad team in that regard,” he said, after taking his seat on February 12.

Senator Murphy said he believed the constitutional question would be a defining issue over the coming years and urged all parties to prepare for the reunification of the country.

“There is a great opportunity for this House to play a role in that and begin the necessary discussions and preparations, in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement principles, which will value respect, inclusivity and dialogue with people who consider themselves British, Irish or neither across this island and try to build a better future for all the people who live on this island. That is the way forward.

“I see an opportunity for all of us to begin that work,” he declared.

The Ring of Gullion-native raised the issue of voting rights for Irish citizens living in Derry and anywhere else in the world.

He said it was disappointing that they will not have right to vote in the forthcoming Presidential election this year.

"Of course, an opportunity is coming up in the autumn in voting for a President. It would have been a significant opportunity had the issue of allowing voting rights been grasped by the previous administration, especially for citizens who live north of the Border and for citizens more widely.

"It is to be hoped that we can, over the course of this mandate, press the Government to deliver on a commitment that it made and that the constitutional investigation into these issues recommended,” he declared.

Speaking of the international geopolitical landscape he said it was an uncertain time.

"We all have a concern about what is shaping up under the new Administration in America. It is vital for security of jobs to make sure that we chart a very steady course on that. Ireland has the opportunity of the Presidency of the European Union in the time ahead.

"Again, that presents a very significant opportunity to bring some sense and calmness to international issues, including the daily issue of Palestine, in particular Gaza, and the inflicting of huge atrocities on citizens there. That is something this House must turn its attention to in the time ahead,” he stated.