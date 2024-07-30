Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City and Strabane District Council will work with local hospitality venues, to ensure they have QR codes of their menus available for blind and partially-sighted constituents.

The motion was put forward by SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid at a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, July 24.

Councillor McDaid also proposed working with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Angel Eyes NI, a charity that supports children and young people with vision impairment and their families, to ‘ensure the project’s success and that all menus and menu formats are accessible, in line with visual impairment best practice guidelines’.

Councillor McDaid said there were an estimated 4,030 blind or partially sighted people living in Derry and Strabane, and the initiative would make venues more accessible to citizens with a visual impairment, including the ageing population, allowing them to ‘independently visit more local and regional venues’.

"This will result in a much more inclusive and accessible society and community for everyone," she added. "And this council has already committed to working towards making the city and district a more visually-aware space through the provision of training, information and best practice guidelines to civic institutions and local businesses."

She added: "RNIB and Angel Eyes NI are willing and able to work with us as a council to ensure that this initiative is fully implemented in a meaningful way.

"Working with the experts will enable us to learn from those with lived experiences and identify any future projects."

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton welcomed the motion, and said QR codes were in place at many venues during the Covid pandemic offering an ‘inclusive and often a very seamless ordering process’.

Alderman Middleton added: “Feedback from young people associated with Angel Eyes NI and RNIB has made it abundantly clear that this is an initiative that would make socialising much easier and create more inclusive, accessible and positive social opportunities for all.”

Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton said the project expanded on the council’s efforts to make the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium more accessible for people with a visual impairment.