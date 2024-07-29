Derry councillors raise concerns about ‘derelict’ play parks in the Waterside
and live on Freeview channel 276
At a Full Council Meeting in the Guildhall on Wednesday, July 24, DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said there were three parks within the Waterside area, and two in Drumahoe, where play equipment has been removed by the council.
“We’ve now received another email to say further equipment is going to be removed,” Alderman McMorris added. “So what measures are council taking in order to maintain these areas as a community space?”
“This is council land and we may need to have conversations [about] those areas because, if they’re not going to be a park, they could be picnic areas or walks.
“We're seeing, time and time again, where derelict parks are sitting for years. We're still waiting on the costings for Rossdowney Park and that's been on the agenda for a good while now.
“I know there are other parks across the whole district, but that’s a valuable play park within the Waterside and we need to be progressing that forward.”
The DUP Alderman said parks needed to be upgraded before they were no longer fit for purpose.
“We need to replace that play equipment before it gets to a stage where it's being removed, or we [need to] have some kind of strategy where we're actually dealing with these play parks before they're left in a state of dereliction for years upon years,” said Alderman McMorris.
Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said a report would be presented at the next Council Meeting, specifically in relation to the wider issue of play parks in the Waterside district.
SDLP councillor Martin Reilly welcomed the proposed report, as play parks were “something that elected members across the Waterside are getting contacted about”.
Councillor Reilly concluded: “There is a frustration from members of the public, who are seeing equipment in their local area being removed but they're not aware about why or what the plan is for that space going forward.
“I look forward to hearing from Karen and the team in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.